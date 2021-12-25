Wing Finance (WING) Price Tops $21.55 on Top Exchanges

Wing Finance (CURRENCY:WING) traded down 5.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 25th. Over the last seven days, Wing Finance has traded 2.2% lower against the dollar. Wing Finance has a market capitalization of $40.23 million and $4.29 million worth of Wing Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wing Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $21.55 or 0.00048454 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002004 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001837 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.88 or 0.00057834 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4,033.70 or 0.08078147 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $49,983.47 or 1.00100150 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.43 or 0.00072959 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00008452 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.81 or 0.00053698 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Wing Finance

Wing Finance’s launch date was September 8th, 2020. Wing Finance’s total supply is 2,992,293 coins and its circulating supply is 1,867,293 coins. Wing Finance’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Wing has designed and is building a DeFi platform dedicated to the digital asset lending market, supporting cross-chain collaborative interaction between various DeFi products. Wing's decentralized governance model and risk control mechanism intend to promote a mutually beneficial relationship between borrowers, creditors, and guarantors. In addition, Wing innovatively showcases a credit evaluation module as a strong example of credit-based DeFi. During 2020, a vote was held and WING holders decided to lower WING's final total supply to 5 million and adjust WING's distribution rate. “

Buying and Selling Wing Finance

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wing Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wing Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wing Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

