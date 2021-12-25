Wing Market Cap Tops $40.01 Million (WING)

Wing (CURRENCY:WING) traded 5.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 25th. One Wing coin can currently be purchased for about $21.43 or 0.00048417 BTC on exchanges. Wing has a market capitalization of $40.01 million and approximately $4.27 million worth of Wing was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Wing has traded down 4.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002004 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001837 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.88 or 0.00057834 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4,033.70 or 0.08078147 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $49,983.47 or 1.00100150 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $36.43 or 0.00072959 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00008452 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.81 or 0.00053698 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Wing Coin Profile

Wing’s genesis date was September 8th, 2020. Wing’s total supply is 2,992,293 coins and its circulating supply is 1,867,293 coins. The official message board for Wing is medium.com/wingfinance . Wing’s official Twitter account is @Wing_Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Wing has designed and is building a DeFi platform dedicated to the digital asset lending market, supporting cross-chain collaborative interaction between various DeFi products. Wing's decentralized governance model and risk control mechanism intend to promote a mutually beneficial relationship between borrowers, creditors, and guarantors. In addition, Wing innovatively showcases a credit evaluation module as a strong example of credit-based DeFi. “

Wing Coin Trading

