Wizz Air (LON:WIZZ) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $4,444.56

Wizz Air Holdings Plc (LON:WIZZ) shares passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 4,444.56 ($58.72) and traded as low as GBX 4,210 ($55.62). Wizz Air shares last traded at GBX 4,210 ($55.62), with a volume of 86,160 shares traded.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 4,700 ($62.10) price objective on shares of Wizz Air in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Wizz Air from GBX 6,450 ($85.22) to GBX 5,800 ($76.63) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 4,700 ($62.10) price objective on shares of Wizz Air in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 5,450 ($72.00) price objective on shares of Wizz Air in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Wizz Air from GBX 5,800 ($76.63) to GBX 4,960 ($65.53) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 5,115.73 ($67.59).

The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 432.39. The stock has a market cap of £4.34 billion and a P/E ratio of -10.18. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 4,444.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 4,728.31.

In other news, insider Jozsef Varadi sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 4,561 ($60.26), for a total value of £456,100 ($602,589.51).

About Wizz Air (LON:WIZZ)

Wizz Air Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger air transportation services on scheduled short-haul and medium-haul point-to-point routes across Europe and the Middle East. As of June 03, 2020, it operated a fleet of 122 aircraft that offered services for approximately 710 routes from 25 bases connecting 155 airports in 45 countries.

