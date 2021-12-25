Wolf Safe Poor People Trading 15.6% Lower Over Last Week (WSPP)

Wolf Safe Poor People (CURRENCY:WSPP) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 25th. Wolf Safe Poor People has a total market capitalization of $2.47 million and approximately $38,199.00 worth of Wolf Safe Poor People was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wolf Safe Poor People coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Wolf Safe Poor People has traded 15.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001962 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001818 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.68 or 0.00056229 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,057.27 or 0.07955270 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.56 or 0.00008939 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $50,994.19 or 0.99986612 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.36 or 0.00053640 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $36.77 or 0.00072098 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Wolf Safe Poor People Coin Profile

Wolf Safe Poor People’s official Twitter account is @RoboWolf8

Wolf Safe Poor People Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wolf Safe Poor People directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wolf Safe Poor People should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wolf Safe Poor People using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

