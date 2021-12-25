Woodcoin Price Tops $0.0709 on Exchanges (LOG)

Woodcoin (CURRENCY:LOG) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 25th. Woodcoin has a market capitalization of $570,081.57 and approximately $103,621.00 worth of Woodcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Woodcoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0709 or 0.00000139 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Woodcoin has traded up 9.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $51,001.02 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,084.96 or 0.08009565 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000372 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $161.34 or 0.00316340 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $458.36 or 0.00898735 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.59 or 0.00012924 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $37.99 or 0.00074487 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $214.12 or 0.00419827 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00007066 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $128.49 or 0.00251929 BTC.

Woodcoin Coin Profile

LOG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Skein hashing algorithm. Woodcoin’s total supply is 8,035,193 coins. The Reddit community for Woodcoin is https://reddit.com/r/Woodcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Woodcoin’s official Twitter account is @Woodcoin_jp and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Woodcoin distribution is designed to more closely model renewable resources than nonrenewable. The money supply curve is designed for stability and longevity. WoodCoin, or LOG, has a hard cap to the coin supply thrpugh Proof of Work of just over 27 million. “

Woodcoin Coin Trading

