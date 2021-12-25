Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) Shares Sold by Peregrine Capital Management LLC

Peregrine Capital Management LLC cut its position in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) by 16.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 82,450 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 16,240 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Woodward worth $9,333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in Woodward during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Woodward by 415.6% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 330 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Woodward by 120.3% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 727 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Woodward in the second quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Woodward in the second quarter valued at approximately $93,000. 79.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Woodward from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Barclays cut their price target on Woodward from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Woodward from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Woodward presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.71.

Shares of NASDAQ WWD opened at $107.73 on Friday. Woodward, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.28 and a twelve month high of $130.75. The company has a current ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion, a PE ratio of 33.88, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.65.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The technology company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $570.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $596.76 million. Woodward had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 9.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Woodward, Inc. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Woodward, Inc engages in the provision of control system solutions and components for the aerospace and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures and services systems and products for the management of fuel, air and combustion and motion control.

