Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Stock Position Increased by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 248,500 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,954 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.10% of Workday worth $62,098,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its position in Workday by 43.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 161 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Workday during the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its stake in Workday by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 246 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Workday by 31.6% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 246 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Workday by 58.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 308 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.53% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 2,030 shares of Workday stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.75, for a total value of $551,652.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 109 shares of Workday stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.75, for a total transaction of $29,620.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 736,556 shares of company stock worth $193,113,999. Insiders own 24.06% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Workday in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. BNP Paribas raised shares of Workday from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Workday from $310.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on shares of Workday from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Workday from $310.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Workday currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $334.11.

NASDAQ WDAY opened at $278.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.51 billion, a PE ratio of 3,089.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 30.05 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $281.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $259.10. Workday, Inc. has a 12-month low of $217.60 and a 12-month high of $307.81.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The software maker reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Workday had a net margin of 0.63% and a return on equity of 3.26%. The company’s revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Workday, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

Workday Company Profile

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies.

