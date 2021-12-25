WorkQuest Token (WQT) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $201,132.00

WorkQuest Token (CURRENCY:WQT) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 25th. WorkQuest Token has a market cap of $804,886.03 and $201,132.00 worth of WorkQuest Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WorkQuest Token coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0402 or 0.00000079 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, WorkQuest Token has traded 12.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get WorkQuest Token alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00005198 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001287 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001962 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.23 or 0.00043594 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001968 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00007393 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

WorkQuest Token Profile

WQT is a coin. Its genesis date was March 10th, 2021. WorkQuest Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,045,744 coins. WorkQuest Token’s official Twitter account is @workquest_co

According to CryptoCompare, “Work Quest is the online Marketplace and decentralized Payment Provider connecting employers with employees anywhere in the world powered by Smart Contracts governed by DAO. Work Quest will have Mobile Applications making available working anywhere and use its own Work Net Blockchain and Wallet. The platform incentivizes employers and employees to deal honestly and prudently using its Rating System with all the feedback is stored in a blockchain. As platforms act as a facilitator of transactions between employer and the employee, different DeFi products available for platform participants, such as Savings, Retirement & Disability Insurance. “

Buying and Selling WorkQuest Token

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WorkQuest Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WorkQuest Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WorkQuest Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for WorkQuest Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WorkQuest Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.