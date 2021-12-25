World Token One Day Volume Reaches $47,988.00 (WORLD)

World Token (CURRENCY:WORLD) traded 4.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 25th. One World Token coin can currently be bought for about $0.0199 or 0.00000040 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. World Token has a total market cap of $1.98 million and approximately $47,988.00 worth of World Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, World Token has traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

World Token Coin Profile

World Token launched on January 27th, 2021. World Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 99,746,877 coins. World Token’s official Twitter account is @worldtoken_

According to CryptoCompare, “WORLD is a unique platform that combines the tokenomics of current frictionless yield protocols for instant rewards with the additional benefits of staking in its upcoming marketplace. This way the best rewards can be guaranteed without any token inflation. A 3% transaction tax goes to holders (later on merchants too), stakers, and a perpetual marketing and development fund. This project is built to keep going and continually expand further until it has its own ecosystem to call its own. “

World Token Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as World Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire World Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase World Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

