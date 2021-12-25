Wownero (WOW) Market Cap Achieves $7.80 Million

Wownero (CURRENCY:WOW) traded up 7.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 25th. One Wownero coin can now be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00000294 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Wownero has traded up 26.2% against the U.S. dollar. Wownero has a market capitalization of $7.80 million and $13,773.00 worth of Wownero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Wownero Coin Profile

Wownero is a coin. Its launch date was April 1st, 2018. Wownero’s total supply is 52,049,447 coins. Wownero’s official Twitter account is @W0wn3r0 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Wownero is https://reddit.com/r/Wownero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Wownero is wownero.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Wownero is a privacy-centric memecoin that was fairly launched on April 1, 2018 with no pre-mine. Wownero is a cross between Monero and Doge, but it is deflationary with a finite supply of 184 million coins emitted over 50 years. Wownero is the first project to adopt a CPU-friendly proof-of-work based on RandomX, which utilizes a virtual machine to execute randomly generated programs to achieve ASIC resistance. “

Wownero Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wownero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wownero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wownero using one of the exchanges listed above.

