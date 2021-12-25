Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) Price Up 9.4% Over Last Week

Wrapped Bitcoin (CURRENCY:WBTC) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 25th. In the last seven days, Wrapped Bitcoin has traded up 9.4% against the US dollar. One Wrapped Bitcoin coin can now be bought for $50,985.01 or 0.99968621 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Wrapped Bitcoin has a total market capitalization of $13.20 billion and approximately $136.38 million worth of Wrapped Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Wrapped Bitcoin alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.55 or 0.00055977 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00004894 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00001851 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00004733 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.43 or 0.00032225 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00004030 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $657.85 or 0.01289868 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001962 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin Coin Profile

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 27th, 2018. Wrapped Bitcoin’s total supply is 258,940 coins. The official website for Wrapped Bitcoin is wbtc.network . Wrapped Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @WrappedBTC

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) is the first ERC20 token backed 1:1 with Bitcoin. WBTC standardizes Bitcoin to the ERC20 format, creating smart contracts for Bitcoin. This makes it easier to write smart contracts that integrate Bitcoin transfers. To receive WBTC, a user requests tokens from a merchant. The merchant then performs the required KYC / AML procedures and verifies the user’s identity. Once this is completed, the user and merchant execute their swap, with Bitcoin from the user transferring to the merchant, and WBTC from the merchant transferring to the user. “

Buying and Selling Wrapped Bitcoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Bitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped Bitcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wrapped Bitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Wrapped Bitcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wrapped Bitcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.