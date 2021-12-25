Wrapped NXM (WNXM) Trading 0.6% Higher Over Last Week

Wrapped NXM (CURRENCY:WNXM) traded down 1.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 25th. In the last seven days, Wrapped NXM has traded up 0.6% against the US dollar. One Wrapped NXM coin can currently be purchased for about $68.94 or 0.00136694 BTC on major exchanges. Wrapped NXM has a market cap of $115.61 million and approximately $4.32 million worth of Wrapped NXM was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped NXM Profile

Wrapped NXM (WNXM) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 8th, 2020. Wrapped NXM’s total supply is 1,676,964 coins. Wrapped NXM’s official Twitter account is @NexusMutual and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Wrapped NXM is nexusmutual.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Nexus Mutual is a decentralized alternative to insurance. It has used blockchain technology to create a mutual (a risk-sharing pool) to return the power of insurance to the people. The platform is built on the Ethereum public chain. It allows anyone to become a member and buy cover. It replaces the idea of a traditional insurance company because it is wholly owned by the members. The model encourages engagement as members will get economic incentives for participating in Risk Assessment, Claims Assessment, and Governance. “

Buying and Selling Wrapped NXM

