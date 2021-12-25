XinFin Network (XDC) Price Up 1.1% This Week

XinFin Network (CURRENCY:XDC) traded down 8.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on December 25th. XinFin Network has a market cap of $1.65 billion and approximately $11.38 million worth of XinFin Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One XinFin Network coin can now be bought for about $0.13 or 0.00000284 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, XinFin Network has traded up 1.1% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XinFin Network Coin Profile

XinFin Network (CRYPTO:XDC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 28th, 2017. XinFin Network’s total supply is 37,693,293,519 coins and its circulating supply is 12,293,293,519 coins. The Reddit community for XinFin Network is /r/xinfin/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . XinFin Network’s official website is xinfin.org . XinFin Network’s official Twitter account is @XinFin_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “XinFin is an enterprise-ready hybrid Blockchain technology company optimized for international trade and finance. The XinFin network is powered by the native coin called XDC. The XDC protocol is architected to support smart contracts, 2000TPS, 2seconds transaction time, KYC to Masternodes (Validator Nodes). The XDC Chain (XinFin Digital Contract) uses XinFin Delegated Proof of Stake (XDPoS), with the intending to create a ‘highly-scalable, secure, permission, and commercial grade’ blockchain network. XinFin mainnet token XDC and also creates an opportunity to utilize the XinFin’s real-world use-cases such as TradeFinex.org, helps small and medium businesses or institutions originate their own financial requirements in a digital, fully structured manner so that they can distribute it to the bank or non-bank funders themselves using a common distribution standard. Xinfin Network ticker has changed from XDCE to XDC. “

Buying and Selling XinFin Network

