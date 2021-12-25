YAM V3 (YAM) Price Hits $0.49

YAM V3 (CURRENCY:YAM) traded up 17.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 25th. YAM V3 has a market cap of $6.29 million and approximately $1.78 million worth of YAM V3 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One YAM V3 coin can now be purchased for about $0.49 or 0.00000973 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, YAM V3 has traded up 61.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00005386 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001237 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002004 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.27 or 0.00042626 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002005 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00007441 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

YAM V3 Profile

YAM V3 (YAM) is a coin. Its launch date was August 11th, 2020. YAM V3’s total supply is 14,070,772 coins and its circulating supply is 12,964,603 coins. YAM V3’s official Twitter account is @YamFinance . The official website for YAM V3 is yam.finance . YAM V3’s official message board is medium.com/@yamfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “YAM is an elastic supply crypto asset, where the supply expands and contracts in response to market conditions with the aim of targeting a 1 USD peg per YAM. One of the interesting differentiators about YAM’s approach is that 10% of each supply expansion (known as a rebase) is used to buy yCRV, a high-yielding basket of USD stablecoins, and is allocated to the Yam treasury which is controlled via community governance. Currently, there are 3 versions of YAM, this page refers to YAM. The other versions are also available on CryptoCompare at YAMV1 or YAMV2. “

Buying and Selling YAM V3

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as YAM V3 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade YAM V3 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy YAM V3 using one of the exchanges listed above.

