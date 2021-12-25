Ycash (YEC) Price Down 4.7% This Week

Ycash (CURRENCY:YEC) traded up 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 25th. Ycash has a market capitalization of $4.05 million and approximately $25,391.00 worth of Ycash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ycash coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.34 or 0.00000680 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Ycash has traded down 4.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $165.16 or 0.00330940 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $68.03 or 0.00136323 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $44.27 or 0.00088713 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002641 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0634 or 0.00000127 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001549 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00003993 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

YEC is a coin. Its launch date was April 11th, 2019. Ycash’s total supply is 11,935,581 coins. The Reddit community for Ycash is https://reddit.com/r/ycashtalk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Ycash is www.ycash.xyz . Ycash’s official Twitter account is @YcashFoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Ycash is medium.com/@YcashFoundation

According to CryptoCompare, “Ycash is a digital currency, like Bitcoin or Zcash. In fact, the software for Ycash is based on the software for Zcash, which in turn is based the software for Bitcoin. Like Bitcoin and Zcash, the total supply of Ycash is forever capped 21 million coins. So, unlike government-issued paper cash, you never have to worry about inflation devaluing your Ycash. Ycash also shares something else in common with Zcash: shared blockchain history. The first 570,000 blocks of the Ycash blockchain are the same as the first 570,000 blocks of the Zcash blockchain. That means that everyone in control of Zcash private keys as of block height 570,000 (around July 18, 2019) will be able to use those private keys to access the same amount of Ycash. So, those that currently have a vested interest in the future of Zcash (by holding Zcash) automatically have a vested interest in the future of Ycash. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ycash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ycash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ycash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

