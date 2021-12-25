YFDAI.FINANCE Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.27 Million (YF-DAI)

YFDAI.FINANCE (CURRENCY:YF-DAI) traded 3.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 25th. YFDAI.FINANCE has a total market cap of $1.27 million and approximately $1.57 million worth of YFDAI.FINANCE was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, YFDAI.FINANCE has traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar. One YFDAI.FINANCE coin can now be purchased for about $317.63 or 0.00636442 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002005 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001830 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.73 or 0.00057561 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4,005.14 or 0.08025307 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $49,828.49 or 0.99843907 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00008446 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.80 or 0.00071725 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.60 or 0.00053293 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About YFDAI.FINANCE

YFDAI.FINANCE’s total supply is 21,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,986 coins. YFDAI.FINANCE’s official website is yfdai.finance . YFDAI.FINANCE’s official Twitter account is @YfdaiF

Buying and Selling YFDAI.FINANCE

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YFDAI.FINANCE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YFDAI.FINANCE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase YFDAI.FINANCE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

