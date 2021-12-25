Yield Guild Games Trading 15.5% Higher This Week (YGG)

Yield Guild Games (CURRENCY:YGG) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 25th. One Yield Guild Games coin can currently be purchased for about $6.01 or 0.00012025 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Yield Guild Games has traded 15.5% higher against the US dollar. Yield Guild Games has a market cap of $414.84 million and approximately $83.47 million worth of Yield Guild Games was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002003 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001835 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.71 or 0.00057489 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,006.77 or 0.08023160 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49,917.06 or 0.99953877 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.24 or 0.00008487 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.70 or 0.00053472 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.84 or 0.00071762 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Yield Guild Games Profile

Yield Guild Games’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 69,080,409 coins. Yield Guild Games’ official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Yield Guild Games

