Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol Market Capitalization Achieves $2.70 Million (YOP)

Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol (CURRENCY:YOP) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 25th. Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol has a market cap of $2.70 million and $231,533.00 worth of Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.27 or 0.00000540 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol has traded 12.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002011 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001830 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.54 or 0.00057373 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,003.66 or 0.08049612 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $49,800.80 or 1.00127695 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00008474 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $35.58 or 0.00071529 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.43 or 0.00053144 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol Profile

Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol’s launch date was January 14th, 2021. Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol’s total supply is 88,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 10,039,116 coins. Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol’s official Twitter account is @YOPfi

According to CryptoCompare, “The $YOP token powers the entire YOP ecosystem. It has designed its token economics with that in mind, keeping inflation from treasury very low. With the commitment to the project, the team tokens are vested over 2 years. Starting with a low cap we are dedicated to growing YOP in a sustainable way. “

Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol Coin Trading

