Zacks: Analysts Anticipate GAN Limited (NASDAQ:GAN) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.11 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect GAN Limited (NASDAQ:GAN) to post ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for GAN’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.13) to ($0.09). GAN reported earnings per share of ($0.27) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 59.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, March 24th.

On average, analysts expect that GAN will report full year earnings of ($0.45) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.49) to ($0.37). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.04) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.10) to $0.03. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow GAN.

GAN (NASDAQ:GAN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $32.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.83 million. GAN had a negative net margin of 22.62% and a negative return on equity of 10.41%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.14) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded GAN from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th.

In other news, Director Seamus M. Mcgill acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.85 per share, with a total value of $108,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Dermot S. Smurfit sold 42,184 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.18, for a total value of $555,985.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 197,848 shares of company stock worth $2,462,377. Insiders own 9.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GAN. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its position in shares of GAN by 155.7% in the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 2,769,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,531,000 after buying an additional 1,686,332 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of GAN by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,728,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,574,000 after buying an additional 471,971 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of GAN by 36.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,010,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,898,000 after buying an additional 539,016 shares during the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP grew its position in shares of GAN by 56.8% in the 2nd quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 1,725,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,359,000 after buying an additional 625,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of GAN by 62.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 741,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,019,000 after purchasing an additional 284,252 shares in the last quarter. 47.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:GAN opened at $9.52 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $401.67 million, a PE ratio of -14.88 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.68. GAN has a 1 year low of $8.22 and a 1 year high of $31.81.

Gan (UK) Ltd. engages in the development and supply of Internet gaming enterprise software-as-a-service solutions. It operates through the Real Money Gaming Operations and Simulated Gaming Operations segments. The company was founded by David McDowell and Kevin O’Neal in 2002 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

