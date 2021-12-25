Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $220.00 Million

Posted by on Dec 25th, 2021

Equities research analysts expect Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) to announce sales of $220.00 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $225.19 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $214.82 million. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust posted sales of $74.21 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 196.5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will report full year sales of $702.40 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $696.30 million to $710.96 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.15 billion to $1.23 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $238.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.39 million. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a negative net margin of 56.31% and a negative return on equity of 9.74%. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 210.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.51) EPS.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PEB. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Pebblebrook Hotel Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.20.

PEB stock opened at $22.28 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.01 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a one year low of $17.57 and a one year high of $26.45. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.57.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.18%. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -1.44%.

In other Pebblebrook Hotel Trust news, CEO Jon E. Bortz sold 7,366 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total value of $184,223.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jon E. Bortz sold 1,727 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total transaction of $43,192.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,951 shares of company stock valued at $769,047. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PEB. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 50,305.0% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,045,904 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,439,000 after buying an additional 1,043,829 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 46.5% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,737,736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,473,000 after purchasing an additional 868,437 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,794,545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $160,012,000 after purchasing an additional 821,565 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,698,578 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $87,102,000 after purchasing an additional 656,442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 3,185,944 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $75,029,000 after purchasing an additional 529,949 shares in the last quarter.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Company Profile

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the investments and acquisition in hotel properties. Its hotels are located in the markets like: Atlanta, Georgia; Boston, Massachusetts; Chicago, Illinois; Key West, Florida; Miami, Los Angeles, Naples, Nashville, Tennessee; New York, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; Portland, Oregon; San Diego, California; San Francisco, Seattle, Stevenson, and Washington, DC The company was founded by Jon E.

Further Reading: What is a stock split?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (PEB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB)

Receive News & Ratings for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.