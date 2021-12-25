Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $124.72 Million

Brokerages expect Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) to post sales of $124.72 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Rexford Industrial Realty’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $123.63 million and the highest is $125.80 million. Rexford Industrial Realty posted sales of $88.65 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 40.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Rexford Industrial Realty will report full year sales of $444.04 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $442.77 million to $445.30 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $532.59 million, with estimates ranging from $506.97 million to $558.20 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Rexford Industrial Realty.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.11. Rexford Industrial Realty had a net margin of 26.46% and a return on equity of 2.97%. The firm had revenue of $115.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have weighed in on REXR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, October 2nd. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $82.00 price objective (up from $74.00) on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a research report on Monday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.80.

Shares of Rexford Industrial Realty stock opened at $77.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s 50 day moving average is $70.85 and its 200 day moving average is $63.63. Rexford Industrial Realty has a twelve month low of $45.90 and a twelve month high of $78.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. Rexford Industrial Realty’s payout ratio is 143.28%.

In other news, CEO Michael S. Frankel sold 115,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.66, for a total value of $8,010,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Rexford Industrial Realty during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Rexford Industrial Realty during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,378 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 32.0% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,428 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the last quarter.

Rexford Industrial Realty Company Profile

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, operating, and acquiring industrial properties. The company was founded on January 18, 2013 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

