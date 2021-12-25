Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.29 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) to post $4.29 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $4.46 billion and the lowest is $4.13 billion. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries posted sales of $4.45 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 3.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries will report full year sales of $16.07 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $15.91 billion to $16.24 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $16.31 billion, with estimates ranging from $16.05 billion to $16.59 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Teva Pharmaceutical Industries.

Get Teva Pharmaceutical Industries alerts:

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.06). Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a return on equity of 23.53% and a net margin of 4.47%. The firm had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis.

TEVA has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James downgraded shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. TheStreet raised shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.50.

Shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock opened at $8.46 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.38. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a 12-month low of $7.78 and a 12-month high of $13.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The stock has a market cap of $9.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.82, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.31.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TEVA. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 176,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,752,000 after acquiring an additional 34,916 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 107.6% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 25,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 13,193 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 2.2% in the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 595,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,898,000 after buying an additional 12,855 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 13.1% during the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 760,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,529,000 after purchasing an additional 87,839 shares during the period. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 2.5% during the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 512,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,073,000 after purchasing an additional 12,598 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.60% of the company’s stock.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Company Profile

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. engages in the development and production of medicines. Its products include medicines for cardiovascular diseases, pain relievers, obesity, cancer and supportive care, infectious diseases and human immunodeficiency viruses, and colds and coughs. The firm operates through following geographical segments: North America, Europe and International Markets.

Further Reading: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (TEVA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.