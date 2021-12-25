Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Vita Coco Company Inc (The) (NASDAQ:COCO) Will Post Earnings of -$0.05 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Vita Coco Company Inc (The) (NASDAQ:COCO) will report earnings of ($0.05) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Vita Coco’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.04) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.06). The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Vita Coco will report full-year earnings of $0.41 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.39 to $0.44. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.42 to $0.44. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Vita Coco.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on COCO. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Vita Coco in a report on Monday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Vita Coco in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Vita Coco in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Vita Coco in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Vita Coco in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.86.

COCO traded up $0.80 on Friday, reaching $11.33. 656,390 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 945,876. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 2.45. Vita Coco has a twelve month low of $8.45 and a twelve month high of $18.61.

In other news, Director Kenneth Sadowsky bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.70 per share, for a total transaction of $97,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Beverages Sa Verlinvest sold 199,961 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total value of $2,805,452.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 94,000 shares of company stock valued at $969,052. Corporate insiders own 7.16% of the company’s stock.

Vita Coco Company Profile

THE VITA COCO COMPANY provides beverage platform. The company’s brands include coconut water, Vita Coco; clean energy drink Runa; sustainable enhanced water, Ever & Ever and protein-infused water, PWR LIFT. THE VITA COCO COMPANY is based in NEW YORK.

