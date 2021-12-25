Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Vita Coco Company Inc (The) (NASDAQ:COCO) Will Post Earnings of -$0.05 Per Share

Posted by on Dec 25th, 2021

Wall Street analysts expect that Vita Coco Company Inc (The) (NASDAQ:COCO) will report earnings of ($0.05) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Vita Coco’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.04) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.06). The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Vita Coco will report full-year earnings of $0.41 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.39 to $0.44. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.42 to $0.44. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Vita Coco.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on COCO. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Vita Coco in a report on Monday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Vita Coco in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Vita Coco in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Vita Coco in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Vita Coco in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.86.

COCO traded up $0.80 on Friday, reaching $11.33. 656,390 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 945,876. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 2.45. Vita Coco has a twelve month low of $8.45 and a twelve month high of $18.61.

In other news, Director Kenneth Sadowsky bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.70 per share, for a total transaction of $97,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Beverages Sa Verlinvest sold 199,961 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total value of $2,805,452.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 94,000 shares of company stock valued at $969,052. Corporate insiders own 7.16% of the company’s stock.

Vita Coco Company Profile

THE VITA COCO COMPANY provides beverage platform. The company’s brands include coconut water, Vita Coco; clean energy drink Runa; sustainable enhanced water, Ever & Ever and protein-infused water, PWR LIFT. THE VITA COCO COMPANY is based in NEW YORK.

Recommended Story: Analyzing a company’s cash flow statement

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vita Coco (COCO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Vita Coco (NASDAQ:COCO)

Receive News & Ratings for Vita Coco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vita Coco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.