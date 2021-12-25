Zacks: Analysts Expect Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) to Post -$0.28 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) to post earnings per share of ($0.28) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Asana’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.28) to ($0.27). Asana posted earnings of ($0.22) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 27.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Asana will report full year earnings of ($0.96) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.96) to ($0.95). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($1.01) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.08) to ($0.92). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Asana.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.04. Asana had a negative return on equity of 199.15% and a negative net margin of 77.59%. The firm had revenue of $100.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.42) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 70.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ASAN shares. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Asana from $85.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 target price on shares of Asana in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. KeyCorp cut their target price on Asana from $143.00 to $103.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Asana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Asana from $151.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.00.

In related news, insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 17,480 shares of Asana stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.41, for a total value of $1,755,166.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz purchased 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $65.40 per share, with a total value of $32,700,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 3,253,733 shares of company stock worth $259,973,282 and sold 112,440 shares worth $12,652,854. Company insiders own 54.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ASAN. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in Asana during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Asana during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Asana by 133.1% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Asana during the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Asana by 35.9% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ASAN traded down $1.43 on Friday, hitting $77.90. 3,206,653 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,302,476. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $107.94 and its 200 day moving average is $90.08. The company has a market capitalization of $14.52 billion, a PE ratio of -50.92 and a beta of 1.09. Asana has a 1-year low of $25.41 and a 1-year high of $145.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.87.

Asana Company Profile

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. It provides a work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the mission of an organization.

