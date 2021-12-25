Zacks: Analysts Expect Carter Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARE) Will Post Earnings of $0.34 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Carter Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARE) will announce earnings of $0.34 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Carter Bankshares’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.36 and the lowest is $0.33. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Carter Bankshares will report full-year earnings of $1.27 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.22 to $1.32. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.25 to $1.46. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Carter Bankshares.

Get Carter Bankshares alerts:

Carter Bankshares (NASDAQ:CARE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $36.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.43 million. Carter Bankshares had a return on equity of 7.08% and a net margin of 17.74%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Carter Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Carter Bankshares from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.

In other Carter Bankshares news, Director Kevin S. Bloomfield acquired 6,190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.58 per share, for a total transaction of $90,250.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders purchased a total of 6,913 shares of company stock valued at $101,341 over the last quarter. 3.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Carter Bankshares by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,792,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,489,000 after acquiring an additional 25,119 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Carter Bankshares by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,232,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,423,000 after acquiring an additional 15,878 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Carter Bankshares by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 438,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,235,000 after acquiring an additional 7,172 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Carter Bankshares by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 415,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,195,000 after acquiring an additional 27,568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its position in Carter Bankshares by 319.7% during the 2nd quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 363,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,542,000 after acquiring an additional 276,584 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CARE traded up $0.10 on Friday, hitting $14.92. 33,353 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 67,910. Carter Bankshares has a 52 week low of $9.75 and a 52 week high of $16.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.63.

About Carter Bankshares

Carter Bankshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which offers deposit accounts, online account opening, and commercial, small business, and personal loan products and services. The company was founded by Worth Harris Carter, Jr. in 1974 and is headquartered in Martinsville, VA.

Recommended Story: volatile stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Carter Bankshares (CARE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Carter Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carter Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.