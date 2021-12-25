Zacks: Analysts Expect Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $786.92 Million

Equities research analysts expect Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) to announce $786.92 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Copart’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $759.88 million to $806.82 million. Copart reported sales of $617.03 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 27.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Copart will report full-year sales of $3.21 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.11 billion to $3.27 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $3.43 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.30 billion to $3.50 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Copart.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The business services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.06. Copart had a return on equity of 28.37% and a net margin of 34.25%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist upped their target price on Copart from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Copart from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Copart from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Copart in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.40.

In related news, Director Thomas N. Tryforos sold 69,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.63, for a total transaction of $10,324,470.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 11.18% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its stake in Copart by 106.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 180 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Copart by 1,376.9% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 192 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank purchased a new stake in Copart during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Copart during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Copart by 139.8% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 271 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CPRT stock opened at $146.18 on Friday. Copart has a twelve month low of $101.92 and a twelve month high of $161.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.31 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $150.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $143.46. The company has a current ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 4.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

About Copart

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

