Zacks: Analysts Expect Equillium, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQ) Will Post Earnings of -$0.34 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Equillium, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQ) will report ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Equillium’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.40) and the highest is ($0.24). Equillium reported earnings of ($0.36) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Equillium will report full-year earnings of ($1.31) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.40) to ($1.20). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($1.43) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.97) to ($0.92). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Equillium.

Get Equillium alerts:

Equillium (NASDAQ:EQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.01).

EQ has been the subject of several recent research reports. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Equillium in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Equillium in a report on Monday, October 18th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Equillium in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Equillium in a report on Friday, October 29th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Equillium presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.75.

In other Equillium news, CFO Jason A. Keyes sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.08, for a total transaction of $25,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Jason A. Keyes sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.74, for a total value of $53,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,092 shares of company stock valued at $136,045 over the last quarter. 32.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Equillium by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 356,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,100,000 after purchasing an additional 6,461 shares in the last quarter. DCF Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equillium during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $457,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Equillium by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,896,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,063,000 after purchasing an additional 28,017 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equillium during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Equillium by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 154,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 3,603 shares in the last quarter. 24.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Equillium stock traded up $0.47 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 168,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 201,924. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.76. The company has a current ratio of 11.85, a quick ratio of 11.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Equillium has a one year low of $3.95 and a one year high of $11.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.97 million, a P/E ratio of -3.33 and a beta of 1.43.

Equillium Company Profile

Equillium, Inc engages in the development of products for severe autoimmune and inflammatory, or immuno-inflammatory, disorders with high unmet medical need. Its product pipeline includes EQ001, which is a monoclonal antibody that selectively targets the novel immune checkpoint receptor CD6. The company was founded by Daniel Mark Bradbury, Bruce D.

Further Reading: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Equillium (EQ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Equillium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equillium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.