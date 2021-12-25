Zacks: Analysts Expect Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $484.33 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS) will post $484.33 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Focus Financial Partners’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $482.00 million and the highest is $487.00 million. Focus Financial Partners reported sales of $379.67 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 27.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Focus Financial Partners will report full-year sales of $0.00 for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $2.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.10 billion to $2.18 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Focus Financial Partners.

Get Focus Financial Partners alerts:

Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.12). Focus Financial Partners had a net margin of 0.39% and a return on equity of 26.28%. The company had revenue of $454.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $445.40 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have commented on FOCS shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Focus Financial Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.11.

FOCS opened at $59.50 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.97. Focus Financial Partners has a 52 week low of $40.93 and a 52 week high of $69.13. The company has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a PE ratio of 495.87 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 4.75, a current ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FOCS. Wasatch Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Focus Financial Partners in the 2nd quarter worth about $159,511,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Focus Financial Partners by 42.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,518,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342,115 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 260.2% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,732,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,747,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251,684 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 24.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,405,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,144,000 after acquiring an additional 660,777 shares during the period. Finally, Azora Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Focus Financial Partners during the second quarter worth approximately $22,934,000. 88.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Focus Financial Partners Company Profile

Focus Financial Partners, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management services. It also offers practices, resources, and continuity planning for its partner firms who serve individuals, families, employers, and institutions with comprehensive wealth management services.

Featured Article: What is cost of equity?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Focus Financial Partners (FOCS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Focus Financial Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Focus Financial Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.