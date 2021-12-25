Zacks: Analysts Expect IMV Inc. (NASDAQ:IMV) Will Post Earnings of -$0.13 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that IMV Inc. (NASDAQ:IMV) will post earnings of ($0.13) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for IMV’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.11) and the lowest is ($0.14). IMV reported earnings of ($0.11) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 18.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th.

On average, analysts expect that IMV will report full-year earnings of ($0.38) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.46) to ($0.27). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.44) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.65) to ($0.23). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover IMV.

IMV (NASDAQ:IMV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13). IMV had a negative return on equity of 118.77% and a negative net margin of 14,569.68%. The firm had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.10) EPS.

A number of brokerages recently commented on IMV. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of IMV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Raymond James set a $1.75 target price on shares of IMV and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of IMV in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.88.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of IMV by 44.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 38,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 11,833 shares during the period. LexAurum Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of IMV by 193.3% in the 3rd quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 97,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 63,970 shares during the period. Hartford Financial Management Inc. increased its stake in IMV by 45.2% during the 3rd quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 64,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 20,063 shares during the period. First City Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in IMV by 119.0% during the 3rd quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 496,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $824,000 after buying an additional 269,720 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of IMV in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. 19.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IMV stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 190,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,060,662. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.73. The company has a market cap of $106.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.89 and a beta of 1.46. IMV has a 1-year low of $1.23 and a 1-year high of $4.60. The company has a quick ratio of 5.20, a current ratio of 5.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

IMV, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that engages in providing a novel class of cancer immunotherapies and vaccines against infectious diseases including COVID-19. The company leverages its delivery platform (DPX) that programs immune cells directly within the human body to produce robust and sustained target killing capabilities.

