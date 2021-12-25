Zacks: Analysts Expect Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $18.30 Billion

Brokerages expect Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) to announce $18.30 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Intel’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $18.29 billion and the highest is $18.35 billion. Intel posted sales of $19.98 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 8.4%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Intel will report full year sales of $73.49 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $73.47 billion to $73.54 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $73.56 billion, with estimates ranging from $70.85 billion to $74.53 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Intel.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The chip maker reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.60. Intel had a net margin of 26.89% and a return on equity of 28.74%. The firm had revenue of $19.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS.

INTC has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $80.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Intel from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Intel from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Northland Securities raised shares of Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Intel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.42.

In related news, Director Frank D. Yeary acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $49.66 per share, with a total value of $496,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dion J. Weisler acquired 10,351 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $48.11 per share, for a total transaction of $497,986.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 600 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new position in Intel during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Intel during the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. 62.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ INTC opened at $51.31 on Friday. Intel has a 52 week low of $46.34 and a 52 week high of $68.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $208.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.96, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $50.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.19.

About Intel

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

