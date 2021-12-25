Zacks: Analysts Expect MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG) Will Post Earnings of -$0.05 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG) to report earnings of ($0.05) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for MiMedx Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.09) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.02). MiMedx Group reported earnings of ($0.17) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 70.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MiMedx Group will report full-year earnings of ($0.18) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.24) to ($0.14). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.03) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.23) to $0.18. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow MiMedx Group.

Get MiMedx Group alerts:

MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $63.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.26 million. MiMedx Group had a negative net margin of 12.34% and a negative return on equity of 1,262.51%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.48) EPS.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.50 price objective on shares of MiMedx Group in a report on Wednesday, December 8th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MDXG. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of MiMedx Group by 6.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 432,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,617,000 after acquiring an additional 27,191 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MiMedx Group in the third quarter valued at about $160,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of MiMedx Group in the third quarter valued at about $209,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of MiMedx Group in the third quarter valued at about $98,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of MiMedx Group by 289.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 82,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 61,536 shares during the period. 59.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MiMedx Group stock opened at $6.49 on Friday. MiMedx Group has a 52-week low of $5.30 and a 52-week high of $15.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.54. The firm has a market cap of $727.81 million, a PE ratio of -19.67 and a beta of 1.97.

About MiMedx Group

MiMedx Group, Inc is a therapeutic biologics company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products, and tissue processing services. It serves the wound care, burn, surgical, orthopedic, spine, sports medicine, ophthalmic, and dental sectors of healthcare. Its biomaterial platform technologies include AmnioFix and EpiFix, a tissue allografts derived from amnion and chorion layers of human placental membrane; EpiCord and AmnioCord, a tissue allografts derived from umbilical cord tissue, and AmnioFill, a placental connective tissue matri derived from the placental disc and other placental tissue.

Featured Article: Insider Trading – What You Need to Know

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MiMedx Group (MDXG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MiMedx Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MiMedx Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.