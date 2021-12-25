Zacks: Analysts Expect Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) to Post $0.32 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) will post $0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Skechers U.S.A.’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.33 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.30. Skechers U.S.A. reported earnings per share of $0.24 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Skechers U.S.A. will report full-year earnings of $2.48 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.46 to $2.50. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.76 to $2.96. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Skechers U.S.A..

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The textile maker reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.05). Skechers U.S.A. had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 6.58%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SKX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Skechers U.S.A. from $64.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Skechers U.S.A. from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Rowe upgraded Skechers U.S.A. to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Wedbush began coverage on Skechers U.S.A. in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Finally, Argus lowered Skechers U.S.A. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.67.

NYSE SKX traded up $0.66 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $42.27. 1,603,573 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,451,694. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $45.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Skechers U.S.A. has a 52 week low of $33.80 and a 52 week high of $55.87. The stock has a market cap of $6.59 billion, a PE ratio of 16.84 and a beta of 1.50.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in Skechers U.S.A. by 61.7% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 629 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Skechers U.S.A. by 110.9% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Skechers U.S.A. by 57.2% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,682 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Skechers U.S.A. in the second quarter worth approximately $155,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in Skechers U.S.A. by 14.1% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 3,689 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.88% of the company’s stock.

Skechers U.S.A. Company Profile

Skechers U.SA, Inc engages in designing, development, and marketing of lifestyle footwear for men, women, and children of all ages. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Wholesale, International Wholesale, and Direct-to-Consumer. The Domestic Wholesale segment distributes footwear through the local wholesale distribution channels including department stores, specialty stores, athletic specialty shoe stores and independent retailers, as well as catalog and internet retailers.

