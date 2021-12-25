Zacks: Analysts Expect STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) to Post $0.16 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect that STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.16 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for STAAR Surgical’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.17 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.14. STAAR Surgical reported earnings per share of $0.14 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 14.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that STAAR Surgical will report full-year earnings of $0.84 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.82 to $0.86. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.10. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover STAAR Surgical.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $58.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.70 million. STAAR Surgical had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 13.06%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS.

STAA has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet lowered STAAR Surgical from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered STAAR Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $153.67.

In other STAAR Surgical news, CEO Caren L. Mason sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.20, for a total value of $3,997,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Keith Holliday sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.57, for a total value of $537,420.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 91,000 shares of company stock valued at $10,236,420. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of STAAR Surgical by 1.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 509,718 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $65,515,000 after buying an additional 7,400 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of STAAR Surgical during the third quarter worth about $910,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in STAAR Surgical during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,003,000. ACT Capital L.L.C. boosted its position in STAAR Surgical by 15.8% during the third quarter. ACT Capital L.L.C. now owns 268,200 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $34,472,000 after purchasing an additional 36,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in STAAR Surgical during the third quarter valued at approximately $231,000. 87.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of STAAR Surgical stock traded up $0.59 on Friday, hitting $96.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 219,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 488,610. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $106.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $127.61. The company has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 209.27 and a beta of 0.95. STAAR Surgical has a 52-week low of $74.88 and a 52-week high of $163.08.

STAAR Surgical Company Profile

STAAR Surgical Co engages in the development, manufacture, production, marketing, and sale of implantable lenses for the eye and delivery systems used to deliver the lenses into the eye. It specializes in refractive and cataract solutions. Its products include intraocular lens and implantable collamer lens.

