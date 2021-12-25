Zacks: Analysts Expect Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK) Will Announce Earnings of $0.47 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK) will post earnings of $0.47 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Trustmark’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.53 and the lowest is $0.43. Trustmark reported earnings per share of $0.81 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 42%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, January 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Trustmark will report full-year earnings of $2.39 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.34 to $2.45. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.90 to $2.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Trustmark.

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. Trustmark had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 24.38%. The business had revenue of $155.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Trustmark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 30th.

In other news, Director Tracy T. Conerly sold 1,451 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.45, for a total transaction of $48,535.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bbva USA acquired a new position in Trustmark in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Trustmark by 63.1% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Trustmark by 58.8% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in Trustmark by 3,045.9% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 2,254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust raised its stake in Trustmark by 50.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 4,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376 shares during the last quarter. 62.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trustmark stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $32.05. The company had a trading volume of 158,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 298,334. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Trustmark has a 12-month low of $26.60 and a 12-month high of $36.31. The company’s fifty day moving average is $32.66 and its 200-day moving average is $31.71. The company has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 0.94.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. Trustmark’s payout ratio is 33.70%.

Trustmark Company Profile

Trustmark Corp. is a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking, wealth management and insurance solutions. It operates through the following segments: General Banking, Wealth Management and Insurance. The General Banking segment offers traditional banking products & services, including commercial and consumer banking services, such as checking accounts, savings programs, overdraft facilities, commercial, installment & real estate loans, home equity loans, lines of credit, drive-in & night deposit services and safe deposit facilities.

