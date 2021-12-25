Zacks: Analysts Expect United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $246.64 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) to announce $246.64 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for United Bankshares’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $246.40 million and the highest is $246.88 million. United Bankshares posted sales of $286.07 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13.8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that United Bankshares will report full-year sales of $1.03 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.02 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover United Bankshares.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $250.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.49 million. United Bankshares had a net margin of 34.27% and a return on equity of 8.85%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 EPS.

A number of research firms have weighed in on UBSI. Boenning Scattergood reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of United Bankshares in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. DA Davidson downgraded shares of United Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of United Bankshares from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of United Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in United Bankshares in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its position in United Bankshares by 589.6% in the second quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 1,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 967 shares in the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in United Bankshares in the third quarter valued at about $55,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in United Bankshares in the third quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Bbva USA acquired a new position in shares of United Bankshares during the second quarter worth approximately $69,000. 66.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Bankshares stock opened at $36.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.09 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.93. United Bankshares has a fifty-two week low of $31.08 and a fifty-two week high of $42.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $36.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.11.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%. This is a boost from United Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. United Bankshares’s payout ratio is presently 48.32%.

United Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services and products. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Other. The Community segments consists of both commercial and consumer lending and provides customers with such products as commercial loans, real estate loans, business financing and consumer loans.

