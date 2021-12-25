Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $484.33 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS) will post $484.33 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Focus Financial Partners’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $482.00 million and the highest is $487.00 million. Focus Financial Partners reported sales of $379.67 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 27.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Focus Financial Partners will report full-year sales of $0.00 for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $2.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.10 billion to $2.18 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Focus Financial Partners.

Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $454.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $445.40 million. Focus Financial Partners had a net margin of 0.39% and a return on equity of 26.28%. Focus Financial Partners’s revenue was up 37.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 EPS.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on FOCS shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Focus Financial Partners from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Focus Financial Partners from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Focus Financial Partners from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Truist Securities increased their target price on Focus Financial Partners from $65.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Focus Financial Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.11.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Focus Financial Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in Focus Financial Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Focus Financial Partners by 1,165.6% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 1,795 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Focus Financial Partners by 68.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Focus Financial Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $109,000. 88.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Focus Financial Partners stock opened at $59.50 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.97. The stock has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 495.87 and a beta of 1.24. Focus Financial Partners has a 12-month low of $40.93 and a 12-month high of $69.13. The company has a quick ratio of 4.75, a current ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50.

Focus Financial Partners Company Profile

Focus Financial Partners, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management services. It also offers practices, resources, and continuity planning for its partner firms who serve individuals, families, employers, and institutions with comprehensive wealth management services.

