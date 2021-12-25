Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT) Will Announce Earnings of $0.53 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.53 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for iHeartMedia’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.68 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.44. iHeartMedia posted earnings per share of $0.05 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 960%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that iHeartMedia will report full-year earnings of ($1.26) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.40) to ($1.17). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.60 to $2.15. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow iHeartMedia.

Several research firms have commented on IHRT. B. Riley cut their price objective on iHeartMedia from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded iHeartMedia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on iHeartMedia from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.33.

Shares of iHeartMedia stock opened at $20.98 on Friday. iHeartMedia has a twelve month low of $11.79 and a twelve month high of $28.24. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.51. The firm has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of -11.46 and a beta of 1.90.

In other news, insider Richard J. Bressler bought 22,615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.14 per share, with a total value of $500,696.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Silver Point Capital L.P. sold 1,091,524 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $27,288,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IHRT. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iHeartMedia by 40.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,644,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,862,000 after acquiring an additional 2,205,259 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of iHeartMedia by 14,668.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,071,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,775,000 after acquiring an additional 2,057,070 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of iHeartMedia by 20.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,339,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,519,000 after acquiring an additional 1,582,608 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of iHeartMedia by 69.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,173,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,531,000 after acquiring an additional 889,154 shares during the period. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iHeartMedia during the second quarter worth $18,414,000. 76.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iHeartMedia, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Audio, and Audio & Media Services. The Audio segment offers broadcast radio, digital, mobile, podcasts, social, program syndication, traffic, weather, news and sports data distribution, and on-demand entertainment, as well as live events, including mobile platforms and products; and operates Premiere Networks, a national radio network that produces, distributes, or represents approximately 120 syndicated radio programs and services to approximately 6,500 radio station affiliates.

