Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $856.92 Million

Equities research analysts expect Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) to announce sales of $856.92 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Renewable Energy Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $892.37 million and the lowest is $828.89 million. Renewable Energy Group posted sales of $547.93 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 56.4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Renewable Energy Group will report full-year sales of $3.22 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.19 billion to $3.25 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $3.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.77 billion to $3.62 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Renewable Energy Group.

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $886.66 million. Renewable Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 6.42%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share.

REGI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Renewable Energy Group from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Renewable Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.81.

Shares of REGI opened at $41.75 on Friday. Renewable Energy Group has a 12 month low of $40.27 and a 12 month high of $117.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $51.29 and its 200-day moving average is $54.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 7.76, a quick ratio of 5.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

In other Renewable Energy Group news, CAO Todd Samuels sold 3,248 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $194,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Chad Stone sold 774 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total value of $39,474.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 9,022 shares of company stock valued at $521,154. Insiders own 2.47% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of REGI. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 104,698 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,299,000 after buying an additional 2,098 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Renewable Energy Group by 46.6% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,705 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 2,132 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Renewable Energy Group by 19.9% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 999 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Renewable Energy Group by 16.2% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,044 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 981 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Renewable Energy Group by 4.4% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,951 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $745,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the period. 87.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Renewable Energy Group Company Profile

Renewable Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the production and trade of biofuel and renewable chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Biomass-based Diesel and Services. The Biomass-based Diesel segment processes waste vegetable oils, animal fats, virgin vegetable oils and other feedstock’s and methanol into biomass-based diesel.

