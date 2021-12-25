Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS) Will Post Earnings of -$0.15 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS) will report earnings of ($0.15) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Marcus’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.08) and the lowest is ($0.21). Marcus posted earnings per share of ($1.22) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 87.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Marcus will report full-year earnings of ($1.85) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.45 to $0.51. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Marcus.

Marcus (NYSE:MCS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.43. Marcus had a negative return on equity of 18.80% and a negative net margin of 27.24%. The company had revenue of $145.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.22) EPS.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MCS shares. Barrington Research raised their price target on shares of Marcus from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Marcus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Marcus from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Marcus in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Marcus from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Marcus currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.50.

Shares of Marcus stock opened at $17.92 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.14. Marcus has a 1-year low of $12.20 and a 1-year high of $24.71. The company has a market cap of $563.05 million, a P/E ratio of -6.14 and a beta of 1.80.

In other Marcus news, CEO Gregory S. Marcus sold 28,018 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.53, for a total value of $575,209.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory S. Marcus sold 1,898 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.39, for a total transaction of $38,700.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 28.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCS. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Marcus by 1,544.6% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 238,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,065,000 after purchasing an additional 224,316 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Marcus during the second quarter valued at $724,000. Swiss National Bank purchased a new position in Marcus during the second quarter valued at $988,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in Marcus by 56.1% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 17,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 6,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in Marcus by 163.0% during the second quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 829,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,602,000 after acquiring an additional 514,368 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.17% of the company’s stock.

About Marcus

Marcus Corp. engages in operating movie theatres, hotels, and resorts. It operates through the following business segments: Theatres and Hotels & Resorts. The Theatres segment includes multiscreen motion picture theatres and a family entertainment center. The Hotels & Resorts segment owns and operates full service hotels and resorts.

