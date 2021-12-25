Zacks: Brokerages Expect Aterian, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATER) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $60.33 Million

Analysts expect that Aterian, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATER) will post $60.33 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Aterian’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $60.26 million and the highest estimate coming in at $60.40 million. Aterian posted sales of $41.49 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 45.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, March 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Aterian will report full-year sales of $244.83 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $244.75 million to $244.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $271.88 million, with estimates ranging from $271.86 million to $271.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Aterian.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ATER. Zacks Investment Research cut Aterian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Roth Capital upped their price objective on Aterian from $5.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Aterian from $7.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Alliance Global Partners upped their price objective on Aterian from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Aterian in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.17.

In other news, CRO Tomer Pascal sold 103,737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.16, for a total transaction of $431,545.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Arturo Rodriguez sold 94,152 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.16, for a total value of $391,672.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 285,176 shares of company stock valued at $1,186,332 in the last quarter. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Aterian in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Aterian during the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Aterian during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Aterian during the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Aterian during the third quarter valued at approximately $77,000. 30.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ ATER opened at $4.53 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $242.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 2.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Aterian has a 1-year low of $3.04 and a 1-year high of $48.99.

About Aterian

Aterian, Inc is a technology enabled consumer products company. The company’s brands include hOme, Vremi, Xtava and RIF6. Its product categories include home and kitchen appliances, kitchenware, environmental appliances, beauty related products and consumer electronics. The company was founded by Yaniv Sarig Zion in 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

