Zacks: Brokerages Expect Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.24 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST) will report earnings of ($0.24) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Carrols Restaurant Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.30) to ($0.18). The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Carrols Restaurant Group will report full year earnings of ($0.55) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.62) to ($0.46). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.31) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.51) to ($0.17). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Carrols Restaurant Group.

Get Carrols Restaurant Group alerts:

Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.01). Carrols Restaurant Group had a negative net margin of 2.73% and a negative return on equity of 5.54%. The firm had revenue of $421.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $414.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.09 EPS.

TAST has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Carrols Restaurant Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Raymond James cut shares of Carrols Restaurant Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Carrols Restaurant Group from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut shares of Carrols Restaurant Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.50.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TAST. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group by 44.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,300 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 3,795 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. 43.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Carrols Restaurant Group stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.97. The stock had a trading volume of 911,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 370,451. Carrols Restaurant Group has a 1 year low of $2.58 and a 1 year high of $8.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.28. The stock has a market cap of $152.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.30 and a beta of 2.66.

About Carrols Restaurant Group

Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc engages in the operation of restaurants under the Burger King and Popeyes brands. It serves flame-broiled whopper sandwich, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, fries, salads, breakfast items, smoothies, frappes, and other snacks. The company was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Syracuse, NY.

Featured Story: Catch-Up Contributions

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Carrols Restaurant Group (TAST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Carrols Restaurant Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrols Restaurant Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.