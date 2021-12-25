Zacks: Brokerages Expect Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN) to Announce -$0.15 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.15) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Compugen’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.16) to ($0.12). Compugen reported earnings per share of ($0.10) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 50%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Compugen will report full year earnings of ($0.45) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.47) to ($0.39). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.70) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.89) to ($0.58). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Compugen.

Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.06. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.09) earnings per share.

CGEN has been the topic of several recent research reports. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Compugen in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Compugen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CGEN. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado purchased a new position in shares of Compugen during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in Compugen in the 3rd quarter valued at $61,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Compugen by 58.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,562 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 5,024 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Compugen in the 2nd quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in Compugen in the 2nd quarter valued at $86,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.98% of the company’s stock.

Compugen stock opened at $4.56 on Friday. Compugen has a 12 month low of $3.68 and a 12 month high of $14.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.36. The firm has a market cap of $312.00 million, a PE ratio of -11.40 and a beta of 2.34.

About Compugen

Compugen Ltd. engages in the research, development, and commercialization of therapeutic and diagnostic biomarker product candidates including proteins and monoclonal antibodies. It focuses its research and development on immuno-oncology and autoimmune diseases. The company was founded by Eli Mintz, Simchon Faigler, and Amir Natan on February 10, 1993 and is headquartered in Holon, Israel.

