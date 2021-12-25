Zacks: Brokerages Expect Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.94 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) will report sales of $4.94 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Editas Medicine’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $7.50 million. Editas Medicine posted sales of $11.42 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 56.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Editas Medicine will report full year sales of $17.39 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $13.10 million to $20.90 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $32.08 million, with estimates ranging from $15.00 million to $77.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Editas Medicine.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $6.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.92 million. Editas Medicine had a negative return on equity of 38.28% and a negative net margin of 871.91%. The business’s revenue was down 90.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.12 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Editas Medicine from $65.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Oppenheimer raised Editas Medicine from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $42.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Editas Medicine in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Editas Medicine in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Editas Medicine in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.27.

In related news, EVP Lisa Anne Michaels sold 1,568 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.33, for a total transaction of $60,101.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO James C. Mullen sold 13,805 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.03, for a total value of $525,004.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,660 shares of company stock worth $596,761 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Editas Medicine by 4.7% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 67,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,778,000 after buying an additional 3,050 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in shares of Editas Medicine by 31.6% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 5,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Editas Medicine by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 301,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,385,000 after purchasing an additional 28,207 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Editas Medicine by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 27,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 3,757 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Editas Medicine by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226 shares during the period. 74.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Editas Medicine stock opened at $29.94 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.24 and a beta of 2.00. Editas Medicine has a 52 week low of $26.82 and a 52 week high of $99.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.24 and a 200-day moving average of $44.56.

Editas Medicine Company Profile

Editas Medicine, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of genome editing technology. Its technology includes clustered, regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats (CRISPR), and CRISPR associated protein 9 (Cas9). The company was founded by Feng Zhang, Jennifer A. Doudna, George McDonald Church, J.

