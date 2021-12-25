Zacks: Brokerages Expect Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $52.41 Million

Brokerages expect that Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT) will announce sales of $52.41 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Four Corners Property Trust’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $52.23 million and the highest is $52.59 million. Four Corners Property Trust posted sales of $44.62 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Four Corners Property Trust will report full-year sales of $199.14 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $198.96 million to $199.31 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $223.84 million, with estimates ranging from $223.13 million to $224.54 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Four Corners Property Trust.

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.01. Four Corners Property Trust had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 42.92%. The company had revenue of $50.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. Four Corners Property Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have commented on FCPT. Raymond James upped their price target on Four Corners Property Trust from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Four Corners Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,461,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $388,439,000 after buying an additional 319,813 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,017,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $248,962,000 after buying an additional 249,619 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,883,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $108,449,000 after buying an additional 119,921 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Four Corners Property Trust by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,157,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,955,000 after purchasing an additional 213,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Four Corners Property Trust by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,046,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,971,000 after purchasing an additional 295,492 shares during the last quarter. 89.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE FCPT opened at $28.67 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $28.28 and a 200-day moving average of $28.17. The firm has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 26.55 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Four Corners Property Trust has a 1-year low of $25.57 and a 1-year high of $30.42.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be given a $0.333 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.65%. This is a positive change from Four Corners Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Four Corners Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 117.59%.

Four Corners Property Trust, Inc engages in the owning, acquisition, and leasing of properties for use in the restaurant and food-service related industries. It operates through the Real Estate Operations and Restaurant Operations segments. The Real Estate Operations segment consists of rental revenues generated by leasing restaurant properties.

