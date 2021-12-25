Zacks: Brokerages Expect Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $52.41 Million

Brokerages expect that Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT) will announce sales of $52.41 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Four Corners Property Trust’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $52.23 million and the highest is $52.59 million. Four Corners Property Trust posted sales of $44.62 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 16th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Four Corners Property Trust will report full-year sales of $199.14 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $198.96 million to $199.31 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $223.84 million, with estimates ranging from $223.13 million to $224.54 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Four Corners Property Trust.
Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.01. Four Corners Property Trust had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 42.92%. The company had revenue of $50.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. Four Corners Property Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,461,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $388,439,000 after buying an additional 319,813 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,017,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $248,962,000 after buying an additional 249,619 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,883,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $108,449,000 after buying an additional 119,921 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Four Corners Property Trust by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,157,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,955,000 after purchasing an additional 213,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Four Corners Property Trust by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,046,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,971,000 after purchasing an additional 295,492 shares during the last quarter. 89.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
NYSE FCPT opened at $28.67 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $28.28 and a 200-day moving average of $28.17. The firm has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 26.55 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Four Corners Property Trust has a 1-year low of $25.57 and a 1-year high of $30.42.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be given a $0.333 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.65%. This is a positive change from Four Corners Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Four Corners Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 117.59%.
Four Corners Property Trust Company Profile
Four Corners Property Trust, Inc engages in the owning, acquisition, and leasing of properties for use in the restaurant and food-service related industries. It operates through the Real Estate Operations and Restaurant Operations segments. The Real Estate Operations segment consists of rental revenues generated by leasing restaurant properties.
