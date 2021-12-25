Zacks: Brokerages Expect Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) Will Post Earnings of $0.98 Per Share

Analysts expect Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) to report earnings of $0.98 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Kforce’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.97 to $0.98. Kforce reported earnings of $0.86 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 14%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, February 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kforce will report full year earnings of $3.55 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.54 to $3.55. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $3.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.79 to $3.90. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Kforce.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $402.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $388.32 million. Kforce had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 39.79%. Kforce’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share.

KFRC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Kforce from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kforce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Truist increased their price target on shares of Kforce from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Kforce from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.67.

NASDAQ:KFRC opened at $75.58 on Friday. Kforce has a 1-year low of $41.53 and a 1-year high of $81.47. The company has a 50-day moving average of $73.31 and a 200 day moving average of $65.25. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 21.97 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 2.44.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th were given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. Kforce’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.23%.

In other Kforce news, CEO David L. Dunkel sold 5,992 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $359,520.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David L. Dunkel sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.03, for a total value of $1,625,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 74,997 shares of company stock worth $4,836,304. Insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Kforce by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,216,160 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $132,173,000 after acquiring an additional 13,832 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kforce by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,848,585 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $116,331,000 after buying an additional 180,177 shares during the period. New South Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Kforce by 571.1% during the third quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 585,719 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,932,000 after purchasing an additional 498,443 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Kforce by 7.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 461,002 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,011,000 after purchasing an additional 31,785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Kforce by 5.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 447,070 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,134,000 after purchasing an additional 24,064 shares during the last quarter. 83.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kforce Company Profile

Kforce, Inc engages in the provision of professional and technical staffing services and solutions. It operates through the Technology and Finance and Accounting (FA) segments. The Technology segment offers services on areas of information technology such as systems and applications architecture and development, data management, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, and network architecture and security.

