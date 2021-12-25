Zacks: Brokerages Expect Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) to Post $0.86 EPS

Wall Street analysts predict that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) will announce earnings per share of $0.86 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.09 and the lowest is $0.55. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile posted earnings per share of $0.25 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 244%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile will report full year earnings of $1.75 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.50 to $2.02. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $3.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.66 to $4.44. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The basic materials company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.13). Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a net margin of 14.44% and a return on equity of 12.13%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.28 EPS.

SQM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Bank of America downgraded Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $67.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, December 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Scotiabank cut Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.43.

Shares of NYSE SQM traded up $0.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $50.13. 1,164,581 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,357,572. The company’s fifty day moving average is $58.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.35. The stock has a market cap of $13.19 billion, a PE ratio of 42.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.83. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile has a fifty-two week low of $40.53 and a fifty-two week high of $71.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 5.40 and a current ratio of 7.19.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 703.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 651 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank grew its stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 268.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,843 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 1,343 shares during the period. 18.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Company Profile

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile SA engages in the production and distribution of fertilizers, potassium nitrate, iodine, and lithium chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Plant Nutrients, Iodine and Derivatives, Lithium and Derivatives, Industrial Chemicals, Potassium, and Other Products and Services.

