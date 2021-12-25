Zano (ZANO) 24-Hour Volume Hits $361,412.00

Zano (CURRENCY:ZANO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 25th. In the last week, Zano has traded 10.1% higher against the dollar. One Zano coin can currently be bought for $2.41 or 0.00004735 BTC on exchanges. Zano has a market capitalization of $26.47 million and approximately $361,412.00 worth of Zano was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Zano alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $50,985.01 or 0.99968621 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.55 or 0.00055977 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $151.38 or 0.00296820 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $227.92 or 0.00446902 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00004894 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $79.73 or 0.00156336 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00009041 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.65 or 0.00011071 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001664 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00001851 BTC.

Zano Coin Profile

Zano (CRYPTO:ZANO) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ProgPowZ hashing algorithm. Zano’s total supply is 12,991,611 coins and its circulating supply is 10,962,111 coins. Zano’s official website is zano.org . The Reddit community for Zano is https://reddit.com/r/zano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zano’s official Twitter account is @zano_project and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zano project is a development of a stable and secure coin, designed to use in e-commerce. The technology behind our blockchain provides reliability, security, and flexibility, making it a perfect option for P2P and e-commerce transactions. Zano is built on a foundation of performance and stability. The network is powered by key code design features like forwarding and backward compatibility, component-based modular structure, and asynchronous core architecture. “

Buying and Selling Zano

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zano should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zano using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Zano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zano and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.