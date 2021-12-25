Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Shares Acquired by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 124,634 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,197 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.23% of Zebra Technologies worth $64,239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 19.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,743,757 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,511,770,000 after purchasing an additional 788,349 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,083,127 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,102,995,000 after acquiring an additional 61,417 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,656,679 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $739,687,000 after acquiring an additional 233,100 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,410,592 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $746,895,000 after acquiring an additional 184,631 shares during the period. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,245,128 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $659,283,000 after acquiring an additional 120,592 shares during the period. 84.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ZBRA shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Zebra Technologies in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $600.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zebra Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $614.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $610.00 to $615.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $588.43.

In related news, Director Frank Blaise Modruson sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $605.44, for a total value of $1,210,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Anders Gustafsson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $603.87, for a total transaction of $6,038,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 15,288 shares of company stock worth $9,227,267. Corporate insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

ZBRA stock opened at $582.41 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $579.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $555.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $371.40 and a 52-week high of $615.00. The firm has a market cap of $31.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.14 and a beta of 1.56.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $4.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.06 by $0.49. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 15.45% and a return on equity of 36.87%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.04 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 16.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zebra Technologies Company Profile

Zebra Technologies Corp. engages in designing, manufacturing and selling of automatic identification and data capture products. Its products include mobile computers, barcode scanners, radio frequency identification devices (RFID) readers, specialty printers for barcode labeling and personal identification, real-time location systems, accessories and supplies, such as self-adhesive labels and other consumables, and software utilities and applications.

