Zel Price Up 4.2% This Week (ZEL)

Zel (CURRENCY:ZEL) traded 14% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 25th. Over the last seven days, Zel has traded up 4.2% against the U.S. dollar. Zel has a total market cap of $18.20 million and approximately $175,811.00 worth of Zel was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zel coin can now be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $167.98 or 0.00336414 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69.21 or 0.00138614 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $44.65 or 0.00089428 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002651 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0635 or 0.00000127 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001573 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003997 BTC.

Ycash (YEC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000667 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zel Coin Profile

Zel (ZEL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on January 31st, 2018. Zel’s total supply is 124,079,775 coins. Zel’s official Twitter account is @Zelcash . Zel’s official website is zel.cash . Zel’s official message board is dashboard.zel.network/d/MbFdic9mz/zelnodes-dashboard

According to CryptoCompare, “Zelcash is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Zel

