Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) Shares Sold by Peregrine Capital Management LLC

Peregrine Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) by 7.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 104,306 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 8,858 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned 0.09% of Zendesk worth $12,140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Zendesk by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 45,466 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,456,000 after buying an additional 6,223 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new stake in Zendesk in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,299,000. Wexford Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Zendesk in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,175,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new position in shares of Zendesk in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,625,000. Finally, Jag Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zendesk by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 34,865 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,058,000 after purchasing an additional 2,910 shares during the period. 94.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ZEN shares. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on Zendesk from $180.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Zendesk in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Zendesk from $122.00 to $112.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 19th. Wolfe Research cut their price objective on Zendesk from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Zendesk in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.92.

Shares of NYSE:ZEN opened at $103.35 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.73 and a beta of 1.10. Zendesk, Inc. has a 1-year low of $90.51 and a 1-year high of $166.60. The company’s fifty day moving average is $105.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17. The company had revenue of $346.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $335.33 million. Zendesk had a negative net margin of 18.59% and a negative return on equity of 31.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.22) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Zendesk, Inc. will post -0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Soren Abildgaard sold 2,188 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.67, for a total value of $242,145.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Mikkel Svane sold 43,875 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.91, for a total transaction of $5,480,426.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 165,035 shares of company stock worth $17,940,584 over the last three months. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Zendesk, Inc engages in the provision of customer service platform which enables companies to provide customer support. Its products and services include support; guide; chat; talk; message; inbox team email; explore; connect plus outbound; integrations and apps; embeddables; insights and analytics; and products update.

